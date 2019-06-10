2019/06/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 10, 2019
— biggest government fear
What is the biggest fear among local and
municipal governments? It is these
ADA lawsuits! DeafDigest worries that these
lawsuits may blow up in our faces – less
government services and higher property
taxes to cover these legal fees.
— streamed sign language on TV
Have we ever seen a streamed sign language
announcements on TV? Not sure, but it was
announced in Great Britain that updates of
a big sporting event will carry these
sign language streams. Streams in words, yes;
but sign language streams? Something
interesting.
— fixing a deaf person
Do deaf people want to be fixed (from being
deaf to being hearing)? This was a question
thrown by an activist. A guarantee was
given by the activist that 99 percent of the
deaf do not want to be fixed. If a deaf person
quickly became a hearing person in mid-life,
the chances is that the person would not
feel comfortable with hearing people!
