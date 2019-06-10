2019/06/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 10, 2019

— biggest government fear

What is the biggest fear among local and

municipal governments? It is these

ADA lawsuits! DeafDigest worries that these

lawsuits may blow up in our faces – less

government services and higher property

taxes to cover these legal fees.

— streamed sign language on TV

Have we ever seen a streamed sign language

announcements on TV? Not sure, but it was

announced in Great Britain that updates of

a big sporting event will carry these

sign language streams. Streams in words, yes;

but sign language streams? Something

interesting.

— fixing a deaf person

Do deaf people want to be fixed (from being

deaf to being hearing)? This was a question

thrown by an activist. A guarantee was

given by the activist that 99 percent of the

deaf do not want to be fixed. If a deaf person

quickly became a hearing person in mid-life,

the chances is that the person would not

feel comfortable with hearing people!

