2019/06/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 11, 2019

— handcuffing a deaf person

A deaf person is caught committing a crime. The

police handcuffs this deaf person – but should

the deaf person be handcuffed behind his back or

in front of him? It is always a hot issue; advocates

say deaf person must always be handcuffed in front

of him so that he could communicate in ASL despite

both wrists tied to each other. Well, in Kenya,

there is a new policy – to handcuff the deaf person

in front of him. What if the deaf person get

violent using his front handcuffs as a new weapon?

— Professor Calculus

The first Tintin Comic book edition (1930) was sold

for $1.12 million in an auction. Tintin Comics was

considered to be one of the best comic books in

the world. Anyway, one of the comic characters

in Tintin – Professor Calculus was deaf!

— SWCID no more

SWCID (Southwest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf)

is no more! The college has changed its name to

South West College for the Deaf. Any difference?

Just two words – from Collegiate to College and

Institute, removed. Does it make any difference?

No – just that SWCID is now SWCD!

