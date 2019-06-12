2019/06/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 12, 2019
— a SWCD clarification
Yesterday’s DeafDigest said that SWCID was
changing its name to SWCD, but questioned
if it was going to make a difference.
It should make a difference in that it should
give SWCD some independence from Howard College’s
control. Will it work? Hope so, because
it is not easy to change the long-time
working relationships between both programs.
In other words, we will wait and see.
— airline wanting to help a deaf passenger
Many airlines really do not help deaf passengers;
they say they do but they really don’t. An
example was DeafDigest editor on one airline.
One of the flight attendants knew ASL and the
crew could have switched places with a non-ASL
atendant, but they didn’t. Lufthansa was just
praised for making the travel experience very
pleasant for a deaf passenger, making sure
she was not left out of the loop on anything
and everything!
— Wanting to be a Deaf James Bond
Could a deaf actor play a James Bond role in a
future 007 movie? Nyle DiMarco wants to. Don’t
count him out. He won two TV contests that almost
all hearing contestants find it impossible –
America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars,
and he is pretty much in demand everywhere in the
world to make personal appearances at big events.
