2019/06/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 12, 2019

— a SWCD clarification

Yesterday’s DeafDigest said that SWCID was

changing its name to SWCD, but questioned

if it was going to make a difference.

It should make a difference in that it should

give SWCD some independence from Howard College’s

control. Will it work? Hope so, because

it is not easy to change the long-time

working relationships between both programs.

In other words, we will wait and see.

— airline wanting to help a deaf passenger

Many airlines really do not help deaf passengers;

they say they do but they really don’t. An

example was DeafDigest editor on one airline.

One of the flight attendants knew ASL and the

crew could have switched places with a non-ASL

atendant, but they didn’t. Lufthansa was just

praised for making the travel experience very

pleasant for a deaf passenger, making sure

she was not left out of the loop on anything

and everything!

— Wanting to be a Deaf James Bond

Could a deaf actor play a James Bond role in a

future 007 movie? Nyle DiMarco wants to. Don’t

count him out. He won two TV contests that almost

all hearing contestants find it impossible –

America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars,

and he is pretty much in demand everywhere in the

world to make personal appearances at big events.

