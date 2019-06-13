2019/06/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 13, 2019
— alerting the emergency first responders
A concerned mother, of a 10-year old deaf girl,
came up with an idea. The mother attached a
sign to the daughter’s seat belt, showing
just one word – DEAF. That way, in case
of accidents, first responders would immediately
know of the victim’s deafness.
— most horrible experience
Ask many deaf people this question:
What was your most horrible experience?
Many of them would say – trying to order
food at the drive-in window. And even if
the order gets through, trying to lip
read their question – such as:
Do you want ketchup with it?
— won’t hire an employee
The Forbes Magazine ran an article titled
Why I Won’t Hire You (And What You Can Do About It).
It was in reference to hearing applicants, but
for all practical purposes it can also be referred
to deaf applicants.
A hearing applicant would be disappointed and
move on.
A deaf applicant would be disappointed and
file ADA job discrimination lawsuit.
A joke? No.
