2019/06/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 13, 2019

— alerting the emergency first responders

A concerned mother, of a 10-year old deaf girl,

came up with an idea. The mother attached a

sign to the daughter’s seat belt, showing

just one word – DEAF. That way, in case

of accidents, first responders would immediately

know of the victim’s deafness.

— most horrible experience

Ask many deaf people this question:

What was your most horrible experience?

Many of them would say – trying to order

food at the drive-in window. And even if

the order gets through, trying to lip

read their question – such as:

Do you want ketchup with it?

— won’t hire an employee

The Forbes Magazine ran an article titled

Why I Won’t Hire You (And What You Can Do About It).

It was in reference to hearing applicants, but

for all practical purposes it can also be referred

to deaf applicants.

A hearing applicant would be disappointed and

move on.

A deaf applicant would be disappointed and

file ADA job discrimination lawsuit.

A joke? No.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/09/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/