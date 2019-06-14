2019/06/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 14, 2019

— not enough captioners

Are the Americans lacking in professional captioners

that do real-time captions on our TV programs?

There was a newspaper stor that said:

captioners: An Under-Marketed Profession

This would mean no one really knows about captioning

as a profession for those that are seeking great

careers?

— boom in deaf people with doctorates

Way back in the 1980’s, the number of deaf people

earning doctorates were a few. University of

Southern Maine did a survey and said right now

we have 700 deaf people all over the world

with doctorates. DeafDigest is interested in

knowing how many were profoundly deaf and

use ASL and still earn doctorates?

— getting more deaf people in the nursing profession

Deaf nurses in hospitals? Why not! Pushing for more

qualified deaf nurses is The Independence Center

which hosts its own Certified Nursing Assistant

program in Colorado Springs, CO with interpreters.

ASL-signing nurses is what deaf patients desperately need.

