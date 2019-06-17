2019/06/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 17, 2019

— deaf person tells hospital administrators what to do

A deaf person, with an interpreter at a private conference

told the hospital administrators on how to improve

the deaf-doctor communications and relationships.

The deaf person gave the administators a long list,

and most important thing on the list is to dump

the VRI services and to hire human interpreters.

— deaf flag on cart

When deaf people shop for groceries at a huge

supermarket, is it necessary for them to get

a flag posted on their cart – telling the

store personnel that they are deaf? This is

what one national supermarket chain is trying

to do. DeafDigest editor personally does not

like the flag, and if he is looking for something

that he cannot find, he will ask a floor employee

to locate it for him.

— only 3 deaf people showed up

In a small town, there was a big campaign to have

the local movie theater show open captioned movies.

The big day came up – and despite great publicity,

only three deaf people showed up. Not only it was

a big embarrassment but the theater owner lost

money when angry hearing movie goers refused to

come and watch the movie!

