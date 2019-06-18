2019/06/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 18, 2019
— repeat deaf contestant at a reality TV celebrity contest
Lily McManus, who is deaf, will be competing at
the Celebrity Treasure Island reality TV program
which is aired in New Zealand. If she wins, the
prize money will go to the National Foundation
for the Deaf. It is not her first appearance. She
has competed in two previous TV reality programs.
— interpreter giving up
Do interpreters give up during their assignments?
An advocate said that he has had many interpreters
that give up on him while interpreting complex
discussions at the conference table. DeafDigest
hopes it is not true, but if it is, then it is
disappointing.
— confused deaf voters in an election
An election vote consultant said that there
are so many different voting rules in so many
different election districts. Some districts
require all voters to confirm their PIN numbers
before coming to a voting booth. And for that
reason many deaf voters are left confused and
end up not voting at all.
