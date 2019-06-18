2019/06/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 18, 2019

— repeat deaf contestant at a reality TV celebrity contest

Lily McManus, who is deaf, will be competing at

the Celebrity Treasure Island reality TV program

which is aired in New Zealand. If she wins, the

prize money will go to the National Foundation

for the Deaf. It is not her first appearance. She

has competed in two previous TV reality programs.

— interpreter giving up

Do interpreters give up during their assignments?

An advocate said that he has had many interpreters

that give up on him while interpreting complex

discussions at the conference table. DeafDigest

hopes it is not true, but if it is, then it is

disappointing.

— confused deaf voters in an election

An election vote consultant said that there

are so many different voting rules in so many

different election districts. Some districts

require all voters to confirm their PIN numbers

before coming to a voting booth. And for that

reason many deaf voters are left confused and

end up not voting at all.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/16/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/