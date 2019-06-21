2019/06/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 21, 2019

— the .005 percent

The Delaware County (Ohio) 911 dispatch center

received 46,069 text calls. Just 246 of these

calls were text messages. Talking about

percentages, these text messages were .005

percent, meaning half of one percent. DeafDigest

worries that inexperienced operators, despite

hours of training, may stumble on these rare text

calls, thus wasting valuable time. Just hope

it never happens.

— budget cut means one less interpreter for university

What is happening to Wichita State University could

happen to other universities. The university said their

numbers of deaf students have increased but they

lost one interpreter due to lack of funds. The

interpreter was lost despite this position being

certified as legally-mandated! Said the university:

must find another way to find funds for the

interpreter.

Will they? Hope so, for the sake of these deaf

students!

— lack of proof

Many deaf people complain about being discriminated.

These stories are true – but with one big problem,

it is all talk, but with no proof! They must

document these cases of discrimination. Yes, it

helps that the iPhone videos are accepted as

documentation. Still, the deaf people need more

documentation than just iPhone only!

