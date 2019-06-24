2019/06/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 24, 2019

— angry interpreter walks out of a meeting

DeafDigest editor saw it happen – that an

angry interpreter walked out in middle of

a meeting, leaving the deaf and hearing

participants not knowing how to communicate

with each other. The interpreter was angry

when the deaf leader mocked her, saying

she was not important and was at the the

meeting just to exchange communications.

Bottom line – always treat interpreters

with respect.

— choices of jobs for deaf

In USA, the deaf pretty much have their

choices of employment. It is not that

always so in other nations. As an

example, the deaf in Nepal are taught

carpentry and weaving, and nothing

else. In Bulgaria, the deaf have

three choices – learn to become

dental technicians, factory

employees and opticians. What

about other choices – sorry, none!

— a song at a big wedding

A hearing father, so happy that his deaf

daughter was getting married, sang a song

praising her. The hearing people at the

wedding loved the song. The deaf at the

wedding? Forget it, there was no

interpreter and the deaf daughter had no

idea why everyone was clapping for her!

