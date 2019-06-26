2019/06/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 26, 2019
— a dumb police arrest
Police officers in a New Jersey town responded to
a yelling incident between a deaf neighbor and
a hearing neighbor. When the police arrived, the
deaf woman positioned herself in front of them in
order to communicate better with them. The
scared police officers arrested her for
“interference” with official police duties! As
a result, a lawsuit is forthcoming in that town.
— deaf travel needs same or little different
A travel agent said that the needs of deaf
travelers are a little different from hearing
travelers. Little different? The deaf enjoy
traveling as much as hearing do so the
difference isn’t there. The only difference
is communication accessibility.
— angry CI user at workplace
A CI user was angry. She was scolded by her
boss for “not understanding” voice tones
when hearing employees communicate with her.
She said that her CI does not help her
follow the tones. Her CI helps her understand
the hearing speech, but not the tones (high
frequency, low frequency, etc).
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
06/23/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/