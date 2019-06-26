2019/06/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 26, 2019

— a dumb police arrest

Police officers in a New Jersey town responded to

a yelling incident between a deaf neighbor and

a hearing neighbor. When the police arrived, the

deaf woman positioned herself in front of them in

order to communicate better with them. The

scared police officers arrested her for

“interference” with official police duties! As

a result, a lawsuit is forthcoming in that town.

— deaf travel needs same or little different

A travel agent said that the needs of deaf

travelers are a little different from hearing

travelers. Little different? The deaf enjoy

traveling as much as hearing do so the

difference isn’t there. The only difference

is communication accessibility.

— angry CI user at workplace

A CI user was angry. She was scolded by her

boss for “not understanding” voice tones

when hearing employees communicate with her.

She said that her CI does not help her

follow the tones. Her CI helps her understand

the hearing speech, but not the tones (high

frequency, low frequency, etc).

