2019/06/27

— finally having his hair cut off
Wisconsin Representative Jonathan Brostoff,
who hugely supports the deaf, made a promise
not to cut off his hair until the bill to
help the deaf with their interpreting needs
is passed. It passed and he will have his
hair cut in public. Brostoff knows sign
language – not ASL-interpreter fluent
but adequate.
— must get hearing aid or else
The Malaysian transport ministry has
ordered 60 deaf taxi drivers to must
get hearing aids if they wish to get
licenses. It didn’t matter to the
government that hearing aids are
useless to these profoundly-deaf
adult taxi drivers!
— “language pay” for ASL-fluent police officers
The Idaho Falls Police Department (Idaho)
is looking to offer extra pay (called language
pay) for police officers that are ASL-fluent.
Not sure if other cities have these language
pay opportunities.
