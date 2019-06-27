2019/06/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 27, 2019

— finally having his hair cut off

Wisconsin Representative Jonathan Brostoff,

who hugely supports the deaf, made a promise

not to cut off his hair until the bill to

help the deaf with their interpreting needs

is passed. It passed and he will have his

hair cut in public. Brostoff knows sign

language – not ASL-interpreter fluent

but adequate.

— must get hearing aid or else

The Malaysian transport ministry has

ordered 60 deaf taxi drivers to must

get hearing aids if they wish to get

licenses. It didn’t matter to the

government that hearing aids are

useless to these profoundly-deaf

adult taxi drivers!

— “language pay” for ASL-fluent police officers

The Idaho Falls Police Department (Idaho)

is looking to offer extra pay (called language

pay) for police officers that are ASL-fluent.

Not sure if other cities have these language

pay opportunities.

