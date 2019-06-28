2019/06/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 28, 2019

— a new Deaf Pizza chain

A restaurant chain means two or more restaurants

owned by one company. Mozzeria, a deaf-owned

pizzeria based in San Francisco, will be setting

up its second restaurant – on H Street, NE in

Washington, DC within easy walking distance

of Gallaudet University. It will open up

next year. DeafDigest hopes Mozzeria will

succeed because restaurant wars can be

extremely competitive and brutal!

— deaf participant in The Amazing Race

Amy De Domenico, who is deaf, will be taking

part in The Amazing Race, shown on TV.

Unfortunately it is in Canada, as the name

of the race is The Amazing Race Canada.

We are still waiting for our first deaf

participant in USA’s The Amazing Race.

— A judge with zero knowledge of ADA

A metro court judge in Albuquerque, NM

has this zero knowledge of ADA. He twice

refused an interpreter request from a deaf

woman that was in the court for a civil issue.

The judge is now facing a discrimination

law suit. Guess not every judge in USA knows

what ADA is all about!

