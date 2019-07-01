2019/07/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 1, 2019

— hassles of being a deaf contestant on a TV program

A deaf person wanted to be a contestant on a TV program;

a few would succeed but most don’t. The biggest hassle

is the relay service. Contest directors would telephone

the contestants, asking questions about their background

and qualifications, etc. Hearing contestants can deal

directly with these voice calls; deaf contestants need

to explain their deafness and the need to reach them

via the relay service. This can be difficult for hearing

contest directors that do not understand the needs of

the deaf in communications.

— oops, an accidential invention

Several companies have said that they have

invented the see-through surgical masks to

allow deaf doctors as well as deaf patients

to lipread during medical procedures.

Well, one inventor said he invented it

not for the benefit of the deaf but for

hearing children! The inventor felt

hearing children would feel comfortable

when doctors use see-through masks and not

masks that block their faces! True or not

true?

— solving the problem of different signs for same word

A company has hired about 15 deaf people but

they were employed in different locations.

When these deaf employees communicate with

each other on video, their signs for the same

word were different. This has created workplace

confusion. As a result the company owner, not

deaf, established a sign language class for all

employees to make sure all employees used one

sign for each word!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/30/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/