2019/07/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 2, 2019
— a tricky issue – deaf but not deaf enough
What is being deaf, but not deaf enough?
Audiologists are saying that if one hears
20 decibels and below, it is hearing.
But what about those in the 25-30 and
even 40 decibels? Not deaf enough or
is deaf enough! A very tricky issue.
— police says keep it simple
With these 911 texts, police is advising
to keep messages short and simple and
without pictures or videos. Hope the
police is correct.
— a comment by a musical interpreter
An interpreter that specializes in musicals
and festivals said there is a national shortage
of these skilled interpreters. What about
theatrical plays? It wasn’t mentioned by that
interpreter.
