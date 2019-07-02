2019/07/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 2, 2019

— a tricky issue – deaf but not deaf enough

What is being deaf, but not deaf enough?

Audiologists are saying that if one hears

20 decibels and below, it is hearing.

But what about those in the 25-30 and

even 40 decibels? Not deaf enough or

is deaf enough! A very tricky issue.

— police says keep it simple

With these 911 texts, police is advising

to keep messages short and simple and

without pictures or videos. Hope the

police is correct.

— a comment by a musical interpreter

An interpreter that specializes in musicals

and festivals said there is a national shortage

of these skilled interpreters. What about

theatrical plays? It wasn’t mentioned by that

interpreter.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/30/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/