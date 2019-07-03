2019/07/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 3, 2019

— a mess at an airport

Air Canada messed up big time at the airport

in Detroit. A deaf passenger was waiting to

board his flight. Suddenly the gate entrance

changed. Hearing passengers knew about it.

The deaf passenger did not know about it.

The plane took off without him. He previously

told the flight personnel of his deafness and

told them to send text messages to him, but they

never did. He boarded the next day but the

first day excitement of arriving at his

destination (Rome, Italy) was missed. He

had to wait for his lost luggage plus

paying up nearly $2,000 to re-book his

missed flight. His family is planning to take

legal action against the airline for ignoring

his deafness.

— hearing aid vs cochlear implant

Which is best for a deaf person – a hearing

aid or a CI? An audiologist explained that

hearing aid is for those that are either

moderately or mildly deaf and the CI is

best for severely or profoundly deaf.

It is not a perfect response, though.

— a bad joke about an automobile horn

A new automobile horn arrived at a new car

dealership. The horn was described as so

loud that a deaf person could jump

five feet up in the air upon hearing the

sound. Fact or a joke? Probably a

joke since this story appeared in a

newspaper 110 years ago (1909).

