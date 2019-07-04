2019/07/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 4, 2019

— pocket pictures of signs

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is distributing

a pocket-sized picture of signs for the officers

of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Will it work? Hope so – not every deaf person

knows sign language; the pocket guide has

30 different signs, forcing the police

officer to scan all around for the right

sign with the right picture; and even

looking at the right picture the police

officer may wrongly use the sign!

What is the best way? Simple, find an

interpreter!

— our successful deaf people

We have successful deaf people that are well

known – Marlee Matlin, Nyle DiMarco, past NBA

player Lance Allred, past NFL player Derrick

Coleman, past baseball player Curtis Pride

plus millions and millions of deaf people that

hold down successful jobs, homes, family lives,

etc. Yet there always millions of hearing

people that think deaf people cannot read,

cannot write, cannot drive cars, cannot

find jobs, cannot have children, cannot

deposit checks at banks, cannot go to

college, and so on. We are not afraid

of hearing people, yet there are many

hearing people that are afraid of us!

Very sad.

— Life and Deaf

Again mentioning Marleee Matlin, it was

announced she will star in an upcoming

Disney comedy – Life and Deaf. Plus she is

the Executive Producer, the boss! She

supervises the producer, watches the money,

makes sure the production follows the

deadline and the quality of acting is

satisfactory. This is more responsibility

than just being an actor.

