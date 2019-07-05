2019/07/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 5, 2019

— cruel irony with the upcoming 2019 elections

A cruel irony is going on with the upcoming

2019 elections. Yes, all candidates, regardless

of party affiliation, say they support the

ADA – yet their own websites are not deaf

friendly! Vox, a web site devoted to daily

news, made that accusation in today’s edition.

— Deaf Therapy on-line

National Deaf Therapy has set up an on-line

therapy, dealing with deaf clients in need

of counseling. While it is not the same as

one-on-one ASL-signing counseling or as

one-on-on interpreted counseling, it may

just possibly be the solution for deaf

that live in rural areas and need counseling.

— anti-deaf Russian scientist

Denis Rebrikov is a Russian biologist; he feels

he can do some gene-editing to allow deaf couples

to have hearing children instead of deaf children.

Eugenics? Genetics experts have said that Rebrikov’s

idea is very risky. And even worse, what if these

deaf couples eventually bear deaf children, despite

Rebrikov’s promises?

