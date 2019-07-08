DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 8, 2019

— A culinary school says no to the deaf

A deaf person wanted to enroll at a culinary

school, hoping to become a chef some day.

The school said – no, cannot accept the deaf

because of safety issues in the kitchen.

That deaf person went ahead and established

a successful restaurant. Culinary school

important or being self-taught important?

Well, we have a list of successful deaf

chefs and restaurant owners that never went

to culinary schools! They either taught

themselves or learned from experienced chefs.

— love between the deaf and the robot

Do deaf people and robots get along?

The spokesperson at the Robotics Lab

at the university Department of Systems

says 80 percent of deaf people that used

robots love these non-humans!

— honest deaf and dishonest hearing

A past government official said that for his

nation to prevent corruption (bribes and being

“blind” to illegal activities) the best thing

is to hire the deaf and train them to stop such

activities. He said the trained deaf would not

allow such illegal activities. Who said that?

An American official? No, an official from Kenya!

