2019/07/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 9, 2019

— Video Relay Operator job possibly not good for sensitive person

If a person is sensitive, then applying for a job as

Video Relay operator may not be a good idea. One

relay operator said, in a newspaper story, that she

had to interpret for a job applicant who was rejected,

for a deaf drug abuser that is having rehab issues,

for an emotional deaf person with mental health issues.

— unusual deaf hobby

Many deaf people have hobbies. One such hobby

is interesting. John Wood, who is deaf but functions

as a hearing person, collects musical records. So far

he has collected 500,000 records, all stashed in boxes

in his house from attending flea markets and swap

meets for 50 years. Does he get rich re-selling these

old musical records? He said he collects, but does

not sell! He admitted that when he goes to heaven

then disposing of these valuable records may be a problem.

— Video Relay calls from prisons not free

According to a press release by a relay provider,

it said that FCC allows relay services to charge

deaf prisoners for video relay calls. Do hearing

prisoners pay for their voice calls? Fair or

not fair?

