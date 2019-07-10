2019/07/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 10, 2019

— sign language required

Cirque du Soleil is a well known entertainment

group, consisting of at least 50 entertainers

(acrobats, musicians, singers and actors). They

come from all parts of the world and many of

them struggle with spoken English. They communicate

very well with each other via international

sign language as well as with body language

and gestures. That group had a deaf performer.

— deaf leader warns that deaf vote is useless vote

A deaf leader warned his people that if they vote in

public elections just to make sure their votes

are not useless. He was referring to access to

hearing candidates on their election promises

and issues!

— hospital ignores interpreter

A deaf person was admitted to the Kaiser South Sacramento

Hospital. Despite being provided with an interpreter, the

hospital staff “ignored” the interpreting services, thus

cutting off communications with the deaf patient. A

lawsuit came up, and the deaf patient won. A big mystery –

why would the hospital totally ignore the interpreter?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/07/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/