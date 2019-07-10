2019/07/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 10, 2019
— sign language required
Cirque du Soleil is a well known entertainment
group, consisting of at least 50 entertainers
(acrobats, musicians, singers and actors). They
come from all parts of the world and many of
them struggle with spoken English. They communicate
very well with each other via international
sign language as well as with body language
and gestures. That group had a deaf performer.
— deaf leader warns that deaf vote is useless vote
A deaf leader warned his people that if they vote in
public elections just to make sure their votes
are not useless. He was referring to access to
hearing candidates on their election promises
and issues!
— hospital ignores interpreter
A deaf person was admitted to the Kaiser South Sacramento
Hospital. Despite being provided with an interpreter, the
hospital staff “ignored” the interpreting services, thus
cutting off communications with the deaf patient. A
lawsuit came up, and the deaf patient won. A big mystery –
why would the hospital totally ignore the interpreter?
