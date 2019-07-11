2019/07/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 11, 2019

— these two deaf annoyances

A newspaper posting pointed out two deaf annoyances –

watching captions at the bottom of the screen and

missing out on the movie action above it; watching

the interpreter at the end of the stage and missing

out the theatrical action in the middle. These

two annoyances are what deaf people are used to!

— no free distribution yet of these iPhones

California distributes free these telecommunication

devices for the deaf. Been doing that since the early

1980’s as it is part of the state law books. There

was an issue regarding no distribution of these

iPhones! TTY devices are pretty much obsolete,

but iPhones have become popular with the deaf for

these text messages. This issue was raised in

a newspaper article.

— Vermont finally doing something to help the deaf

Austine School for the Deaf, in Vermont, closed up five

years ago. Since then, there was so much talk but no

action on fixing the problem. The school provided

services for the deaf and when it closed, these

services disappeared. Finally the state has decided

to do something about it – to hire a director

that would coordinate such services. Hope it works

this time.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/07/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/