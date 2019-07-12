2019/07/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 12, 2019

— a hospital twist that is puzzling

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, KY,

serves the military as well as non-military patients

that live in the area. For deaf patients, VRI is offered.

The newspaper story, however, did not say what happens

if a deaf patient refuses VRI, preferring a live

interpreter. The twist is that some of the hospital

staffers get together twice a month to learn ASL

via video chat. To teach the staffers some basic

ASL but only to steer deaf patients towards VRI!

— deaf on The Bachelorette reality TV

We have many reality TV programs in USA.

New Zealand is coming up with its own

The Bachelorette New Zealand reality

program. Six young women are auditioning

to become the program’s first Bachelorette.

One of them is Lily McManus. She is said

to have a hearing loss. According to

TV insiders she is favored to win the

audition. Does she use sign language?

Probably not.

— copying Sheetz

Sheetz is well-known for highway convenience

store/gas station stops in the eastern

part of USA. Deaf people love Sheetz for

one reason – touchpads that allow them

to place meal orders without struggling in

communications. Anyway Sheetz may have

a copycat in Indiana. Which Wich Superior

Sandwiches has opened up for business,

with touchpads, in New Albany. The owners

feel the deaf people will love these

touchpads. The dream is that all food

stores will offer touchpads in USA.

It it realistic? Hope so!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/07/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/