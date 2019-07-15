2019/07/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 15, 2019

— the deaf without interpreter and with interpreter

How do hearing people look at the deaf that are without

interpreters as compared to those with interpreters?

This issue was put up for discssion on a web posting.

— app to tell deaf the value of paper money

A software company is asking for an app

to help the deaf know of the value of their

paper money. In other words, telling the

deaf that the $5.00 bill is five dollars.

Is that app necessary? Is that app insulting

the intelligence of the deaf? All deaf people

know that $5.00 is actually five dollars!

— more dangerous to walk on the sidewalk

Is it becoming more dangerous for the deaf to

walk on the sidewalk? Many scooters zip by

these deaf people, often as a matter of inches.

If a deaf person changes direction of his walk

right in front of the scooter then ugly

collisions might happen. Hearing people can

hear the sound of the scooters; the deaf can’t.

And also the deaf can’t hear the screaming by

these scooter riders to get out of the way!

