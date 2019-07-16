2019/07/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 16, 2019

— interesting viewpoint of the deaf by a past professor

Harlan Lane, who was widely acclaimed for his published

books on the deaf, has departed us. He was always supportive

on the needs of the deaf – yet his interest was different

from most professors that work with the deaf. He was

more interested on how hearing authors “label” the

deaf, much in a negative way. He would read all these

books, making a list of different labels that

hearing authors describe the deaf. Just as an

example, his list would say the deaf have been

labelled as:

1. functionally illiterate

2. oral

3. ASL

4. having employment issues

5. having underemployment issues

6. etc

7. etc

Lane did not agree with these labels hence

his interest in looking for more labels.

— a messy ADA lawsuit ends in a defeat for deaf patient

A deaf woman lost her ADA lawsuit against the hospital

nurse that coordinated her medical needs. Everything

went wrong. The interpreter came with her to for the

obstetrician appointment but did not come with her

for the emergency room appointment. The nurse,

without an interpreter, wrote notes that the deaf

woman nodded as if she understood. The ultrasound

equipment went bad. The VRI was blurry. The nurse

couldn’t find a replacement interpreter. The court

said the nurse did everything reasonably appropriate,

trying to accommodate the deaf patient even when

things went wrong. It took place in Louisiana.

— deaf people not interested in Open Caption Pilot Program

Deaf people living in the greater Washington, DC area are not

interested in D.C. Theaters’ Open Caption Pilot Program. It

is not shocking. Many deaf people live in Maryland and

Virginia and it is a transportation hassle to come to

DC to watch these open captioned movies. Pushing very

hard for this pilot program is the National Association

of Theatre Owners; deaf people are pushing back because

they want open captions in theaters near their homes at

all times. It has become a stalemate that no one wins!

