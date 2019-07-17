2019/07/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 17, 2019

— deaf-hate posting in Facebook

A hearing woman did not like a deaf woman.

Because of her hatred she posted an anti-

deaf comment about the deaf woman’s deafness

on her facebook page. The upset deaf woman

then blocked these messages but the angry

hearing woman found a way around it. She

was arrested and brought to justice in

the court room.

— not all deaf people are the same

Many hearing people think all the deaf people

from all over the world are the same – same

sign language, same culture, same interests,

etc. This is wrong – same thing as not all

hearing people are the same!

— keyless cars may be dangerous for the deaf

The Kentucky Commission of Deaf and Hard Hearing

is warning people that keyless cars may be dangerous

for the deaf. A deaf woman died of carbon monoxide

poisoning. She forgot to turn off the engine in

her keyless car and the car continued to run all

night. Hearing people may hear the motor running.

The deaf can’t.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/14/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/