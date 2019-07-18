2019/07/18

— a new Delta plan

Delta plans to look for their employees that

are ASL-fluent (knowing more than 300 ASL signs).

Delta wants them to put their ASL pin on their

uniforms so that deaf passengers can ask for

assistance. Will it work? Hope so. Not every

deaf person knows ASL. And the 300 signs is too

low to be “certified” as ASL-fluent. And just

because flight attendants may know some ASL

does not mean they can read ASL! And what if Delta

finds out too late (hint – just as when the plane

is nearing the airport) that this flight attendant

knows some ASL. It happened to DeafDigest editor.

— important interpreter evaluation bill becomes law

Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin, signed into law the bill

Assembly Bill 250 which requires interpreters to be

certified. And to be part of the certification committee

are deaf members and already-certified interpreters.

Hope this bill works. DeafDigest editor is tired of

interpreters that do not sign that well, and even,

worse, do not read signs that well! This is not a joke.

Thirty years ago, the RID interpreters were the best.

Not always that so, nowadays.

— changing from Sainsbury’s to Signsnbury’s

Sainsbury is a top supermarket chain in Great

Britain. To honor deaf people that shop for

groceries at their supermarkets, one store

in one town is being renamed Signsnbury’s

for three days. Will Safeway change its

name to Signway or Whole Foods change its

name to Whole Signs and so on, in USA?

Or even Trader Joe’s (two blocks from

Gallaudet) change its name to Trader ASL?

Probably not!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/14/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/