2019/07/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 19, 2019

— these non-captioned training films

Powerlink Facilities Management Services

offered a job to a deaf person and told

her to watch the training films first

before she could be officially hired.

These films were not captioned and

the would-be-employee raised this

issue with the management. The

company would not do anything to

make her training accessible. As a

result a lawsuit was filed. The attorney

said:

the company lost a valuable employee and

gained a federal lawsuit

— Fire destroys “A Silent Voice” studio

An arsonist destroyed the Kyoto Studio in

Japan. This studio hosted the 2016 film

“”A Silent Voice” which featured a deaf

character facing discrimination.

— accept or reject party invitations

A deaf person gets many party invitations

from his hearing friends. He almost always

rejects these invitations. Even when free

food and free drinks are offered, he knows

hearing friends will ignore him all night.

This is the reason he turns down the

invitations.

