2019/07/19

— these non-captioned training films
Powerlink Facilities Management Services
offered a job to a deaf person and told
her to watch the training films first
before she could be officially hired.
These films were not captioned and
the would-be-employee raised this
issue with the management. The
company would not do anything to
make her training accessible. As a
result a lawsuit was filed. The attorney
said:
the company lost a valuable employee and
gained a federal lawsuit
— Fire destroys “A Silent Voice” studio
An arsonist destroyed the Kyoto Studio in
Japan. This studio hosted the 2016 film
“”A Silent Voice” which featured a deaf
character facing discrimination.
— accept or reject party invitations
A deaf person gets many party invitations
from his hearing friends. He almost always
rejects these invitations. Even when free
food and free drinks are offered, he knows
hearing friends will ignore him all night.
This is the reason he turns down the
invitations.
