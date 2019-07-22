2019/07/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 22, 2019
— Marvel Super Hero is deaf
Marvel is featuring Lauren Ridloff as the first
time-ever deaf Super Hero. She will be part of
Marvel Cinematic Universe’s five next movies.
— interpreters hate it
All interpreters hate it when they are asked to
fingerspell a 20-letter word for a deaf scientist
during a Science Conference! This is why many
deaf scientists discuss with interpreters – before –
the conference begins, to “invent” signs for possible
long-word science words that may be brought up.
— theatrical play: open captions or interpreters
Which is best? Open captions or interpreters
during a theatrical play. There are many deaf
people that love open captions. Again there
are many other deaf people that love
interpreters. No-win situation for play
producers? Yes!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
07/21/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/