2019/07/22

— Marvel Super Hero is deaf

Marvel is featuring Lauren Ridloff as the first

time-ever deaf Super Hero. She will be part of

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s five next movies.

— interpreters hate it

All interpreters hate it when they are asked to

fingerspell a 20-letter word for a deaf scientist

during a Science Conference! This is why many

deaf scientists discuss with interpreters – before –

the conference begins, to “invent” signs for possible

long-word science words that may be brought up.

— theatrical play: open captions or interpreters

Which is best? Open captions or interpreters

during a theatrical play. There are many deaf

people that love open captions. Again there

are many other deaf people that love

interpreters. No-win situation for play

producers? Yes!

