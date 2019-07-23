2019/07/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 23, 2019
— would not learn from deaf that knows how to do it
It is always the same old story that hearing administrators
decide what is best for the deaf without asking the deaf
what is best for them. This is an issue that a deaf
activist brought it up. An example is a flashing fire
alarm. The hearing adminstrator decided to have it posted
on a wall – behind – the deaf employee’s desk, not realizing
that the deaf person does not have eyes behind his head.
The fire alarm had to be moved 3 or 4 times in the deaf
person’s work space before the deaf person was satisfied.
Not just once did the hearing administrator ask the deaf
employee if the newer location on the wall was good for him!
— deaf coming back from the dead!
It is always the same old story that in TV
programs, movies and plays that a character
is “killed off” but in future episodes that
character comes back! A perfect example is
deaf actress Shoshanna Stern being killed off
as the Eileen character in the TV episode
Men of Letters only to have her rise from
the dead! Yes, it is up to scriptwriters to
make the whole thing so believable, even
when it is not!
— almost perfect speech for deaf person with no speech
A high tech company is coming up with am AI application
that is said to develop speech-to-speech conversion
for deaf people that have no speaking skills at all.
Possible or impossible? It is impossible in the
first place no matter how hard these tech people
say it is very possible!
