2019/07/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 23, 2019

— would not learn from deaf that knows how to do it

It is always the same old story that hearing administrators

decide what is best for the deaf without asking the deaf

what is best for them. This is an issue that a deaf

activist brought it up. An example is a flashing fire

alarm. The hearing adminstrator decided to have it posted

on a wall – behind – the deaf employee’s desk, not realizing

that the deaf person does not have eyes behind his head.

The fire alarm had to be moved 3 or 4 times in the deaf

person’s work space before the deaf person was satisfied.

Not just once did the hearing administrator ask the deaf

employee if the newer location on the wall was good for him!

— deaf coming back from the dead!

It is always the same old story that in TV

programs, movies and plays that a character

is “killed off” but in future episodes that

character comes back! A perfect example is

deaf actress Shoshanna Stern being killed off

as the Eileen character in the TV episode

Men of Letters only to have her rise from

the dead! Yes, it is up to scriptwriters to

make the whole thing so believable, even

when it is not!

— almost perfect speech for deaf person with no speech

A high tech company is coming up with am AI application

that is said to develop speech-to-speech conversion

for deaf people that have no speaking skills at all.

Possible or impossible? It is impossible in the

first place no matter how hard these tech people

say it is very possible!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/21/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/