2019/07/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 24, 2019

— deaf coffee or deaf pizza

Which is a closer walk from Gallaudet to a

deaf coffee place or a deaf pizza place on

H Street NE, Washington, DC? Starbucks is

closer, near 6th Street. Mozzeria will open

up near 13th Street. In other words a walk of

approximately seven blocks between both

deaf places, but Starbucks is a shorter walk to

Gallaudet.

— modeling and selling clothes on TV

Zi Wei, who is deaf, is the host of a TV

livestreaming program, modeling and selling

her clothes. Viewers could buy these

clothes on-line if they like what she is

modeling. It is not an easy job for her,

as she may model as many as 60 different

clothes in the 6-hour long livestreaming

program! Can get quite exhausting at the

end of the day.

— disabled contestant joking about sign language

Ryan Niemiller, a disabled hearing contestant, is

auditioning for a spot on the “America’s Got Talent”

TV program. He said that when he left a restaurant,

the hostess thanked him (for coming) in sign

language. He wasn’t sure if the hostess thought

he had a hearing loss in addition to his physical

disability, so made a joke out of it. Not sure

if joking about it is good manners or is bad manners!

