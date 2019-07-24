2019/07/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 24, 2019
— deaf coffee or deaf pizza
Which is a closer walk from Gallaudet to a
deaf coffee place or a deaf pizza place on
H Street NE, Washington, DC? Starbucks is
closer, near 6th Street. Mozzeria will open
up near 13th Street. In other words a walk of
approximately seven blocks between both
deaf places, but Starbucks is a shorter walk to
Gallaudet.
— modeling and selling clothes on TV
Zi Wei, who is deaf, is the host of a TV
livestreaming program, modeling and selling
her clothes. Viewers could buy these
clothes on-line if they like what she is
modeling. It is not an easy job for her,
as she may model as many as 60 different
clothes in the 6-hour long livestreaming
program! Can get quite exhausting at the
end of the day.
— disabled contestant joking about sign language
Ryan Niemiller, a disabled hearing contestant, is
auditioning for a spot on the “America’s Got Talent”
TV program. He said that when he left a restaurant,
the hostess thanked him (for coming) in sign
language. He wasn’t sure if the hostess thought
he had a hearing loss in addition to his physical
disability, so made a joke out of it. Not sure
if joking about it is good manners or is bad manners!
