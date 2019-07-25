2019/07/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 25, 2019

— Deaf Starbucks Malaysia vs Deaf Starbucks USA; Malaysia wins 2-1

We only have one Deaf Starbucks in USA and it is in

Washington, DC, not too far from the Gallaudet

campus. Starbucks Malaysia just announced the opening

of their second Deaf Starbucks any time real soon.

Why not other Deaf Starbucks in Frederick, Rochester,

Austin, Fremont, Indianapolis, New York and other

major cities where deaf population is high? Anyway

Malaysia leads USA 2 to 1 in their Deaf Starbucks

locations.

— A medical facility continues to refuse interpreters

The Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute has had,

from time to time, deaf patients that seek treatment.

And this facility was mentioned in a posting of

refusing intepreters five different times over

the years. Even with these Section 504 and Section 1557

as well as ADA regulations, that facility still

has not learned a lesson! At any rate, that

facility has signed an agreement to provide

interpreters for future deaf patients. Habitual

offender? Yes!

— useless movie captioning device

A deaf man with his girl friend went to a

movie theater in Pinellas Park, Florida

and asked for a captioning device. It did

not work; he went back several times to

exchange these devices, hoping to find one

device that finally worked. It never worked

at all – thus wasting an hour of these

back and forth trips. The ADA states that

these devices must work and that a staffer

must know how to get it installed properly.

The theater gave him refund for the movie

they were not able to watch – but never

got an apology from the theater manager!

