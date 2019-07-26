2019/07/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 26, 2019

— world’s youngest interpreting student

Ifeanyi Obiego, just 8-years old, is the world’s

youngest interpreting student. He is a Coda and

an agency, after watching him interpret as a

volunteer, was so impressed and immediately

awarded him a scholarship to attend a

interpreting program. Not happening in USA

because of child labor laws – but it is happening

in Lagos, Nigeria. A great idea? Certainly no;

just let him grow up first.

— Rochester as a booming deaf community

Daily Beast, a web site devoted to local news

and stories, ran a long article about

Rochester, NY as a deaf-community hub

for two reasons – Rochester School for

the Deaf and NTID. It said many deaf

people stay in the area, and for that reason,

it has become deaf-friendly. It parallels

these deaf friendly locales of Washington, DC,

Austin, and others.

— the hated, and confusing, wording

An agency put out this wording that not only

is hated, but confusing. It says:

Sign language interpreter services will be provided

only upon request, with notice as far in advance as

possible, but no less than three full business days

prior to the day of the event.

It punishes last-minute interpreting requests

but does not punish hearing people that show up

at the last minute!

