2019/07/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 29, 2019

— Deaf Hotel in a Hearing TV movie

Hallmark just featured a new movie –

Love in Rome. The hotel which was a big

part of the movie was Hassler Roma.

This hotel is owned and operated by

Roberto Wirth, who is deaf. His hotel

is considered to be one of the five best

hotels in the world. Roberto, who was born

in Switzerland, was educated at American

School for the Deaf, Gallaudet and NTID –

before he made hotel services his goal

and his career. DeafDigest believes it is

the first time a movie featured a deaf

owned business! Was Roberto featured in

the movie, in a cameo appearance? No.

Any mention of deafness in the hotel

scenes? No.

— Starbucks’ first deaf shift manager

Does Starbucks, near Gallaudet, have a

deaf shift manager? Do not know. Anyway

Muhammad Aizad, who is deaf, is the shift

manager at the Deaf Starbucks Malaysia.

Does he supervise sign-language

hearing employees? Hope so, becasue many

hearing employees hate being supervised

by a deaf boss!

— a fact or a joke

A fact or a joke? A web news posting said:

The National Association of the Deaf has been supportive

of the new proposal. However, they have expressed concerns

about banning the use of hand signals because it could be

stigmatizing for deaf fans.

This refers to:

The Major League Baseball Players Association has announced that

“On-Field Cell Phone Use” is a major agenda item in the next

collective bargaining agreement. The players union wants MLB to

equip the players, coaches and umpires with smartphones.

A joke? Of course – but do keep in mind deaf major leaguers

of way back in 1880’s and 1890’s helped develop hand

signals for the benefit of hearing baseball players and

hearing fans (Dumny Hoy, Dummy Taylor and Ed Dundon).

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/28/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/