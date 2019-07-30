2019/07/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 30, 2019

— deaf business owners dealing with hearing customers

Do deaf business owners deaf with hearing customers?

Some do; some don’t. DeafDigest mentioned that Roberto

Wirth owns Hassler Roma and that he is deaf and that

patrons are hearing. DeafDigest interviewed Wirth

years ago, asking him how does he deal with hearing

patrons. He said that he doesn’t but has hearing people

at the front desk, at his restaurants and at his other

hotel facilities. Every morning he has face to face

meetings with his three top-level hearing department

administrators to discuss issues, ideas and problems

they may have had during the previous day. In other

words, when there are problems, Roberto is the first

to know about it!

— cannot understand gestures

François Caradec, who is not deaf, collects gestures

used by every one all over the world. He said there

is no such a thing as a simple gesture that people

everywhere would understand. He is correct. Years

ago DeafDigest editor was in Barcelona. At a restaurant

for a morning breakfast, he pointed to the menu which

indcated “breakfast eggs” and gestured “scrambled

eggs.” The waitress could not understand it and

asked for the manager. The manager could not understand

it, and asked for the restaurant owner whom could not

understand it. After repeated gesturing attempts,

they finally understood it.

— bad restaurant comment by an employer

A restaurant owner said:

A deaf person will not be at the front counter.

They are hired to clean up tables or to clean up

the bathrooms.

He is correct – but we are seeing more and more,

ever slowly, deaf people doing “hearing” tasks

that they would have never been permitted to do

so in the past!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/28/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/