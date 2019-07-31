2019/07/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 31, 2019

— deaf people in legal disagreements with hearing people

When deaf people get into serious disagreements, going

into mediation is one choice. The mediator listens to

both sides and decides who is right and who is wrong.

A mediator said words are very important – the wrong

word could lose the case; the right word may help

win the case. And when deaf person signs with body

language, it may or may not influence the mediator.

This is important – that mediator be made aware that

a sign could be interpreted in several different

words, and that the interpreter must know how

to interpret the right word. Not an easy task, but

very challenging!

— a rare TV station

When there are captioning errors, many TV stations

would either deny these happened or refer the

complaints to FCC. Well, the WWNY/WNYF TV station

in Watertown, NY is rare. This station says for

all captioning issues to be emailed them (without

saying that FCC should be the one that handles

these). And also that this Watertown station said

they do have issues with captioning equipment and

with program providers! Other TV stations won’t say

it but Watertown did.

— The Delta uniform and the ASL-fluent flight attendant

Delta announced that flight attendant uniforms may have

a pin saying they are ASL-fluent. What is going to happen

if an ASL-fluent flight attendant refuses to wear the

pin? Delta said it is an option for them. They cannot

be forced to wear the ASL pin if they refuse!

