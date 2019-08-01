2019/08/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 1, 2019

— Nyle’s experiment with hearing

Years ago a deaf man did an experiment. He hung out at an

apartment swimming pool where many 20’s, 30’s something

hearing people would hang out and make friends with

each other. He wanted to know how many of them would

approach him for a social chat. None did. Fast

forward – Nyle DiMarco is premiering on a TV

program – What Would You do? He entered a restaurant

hoping to strike up a sign language conversation

with a waiter. Yes, these waiters freaked out.

Not really a surprise.

— Alexa in ASL

Could Alexa communicate in ASL with a deaf user?

Abhishek Singh, himself not deaf, has developed

a sign language Alexa. It is not just yet ready

for the marketplace. Will it work? Sign language

has so many dialects and “accents” that a computer

inside Alexa may have problems recognizing!

— death is a big loss

Café Coffee Day is to India what Starbucks is

to USA, a mecca for coffee-lovers. The

founder – V G Siddharth – passed away.

While growing his chain nationwide, he made it

a point to hire the deaf whereas no one would

hire them. Will his successor continue to hire

the deaf? Hope so!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/28/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/