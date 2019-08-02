2019/08/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 2, 2019

— Amazon’s hero deaf employee

Marnie Wilson, who is deaf, is Amazon’s hero

employee. Her job title is Amazon associate,

and she works at the Shakopee, Minnesota

warehouse. There are always issues at huge

warehouses – boxes get misplaced, boxes can

get crushed in the conveyor belt, computer

cannot read the box labels, etc. You name

it and the warehouse has experienced it.

Marnie’s job is to catch these errors

and to make quick fixes. She was featured

in a newspaper story.

— #1 advice for deaf that don’t enroll at Gallaudet or NTID

There is an important advice for deaf students

at colleges which is not either Gallaudet or NTID

– go to the Office of Disabled Services and inform

them of needs (interpreters, CART, etc). For some

reason there are deaf students that don’t

follow that advice.

— our deaf helicopter pilots

We have a good number of deaf airplane pilots

but what about deaf helicopter pilots? Just

two – according to a member of the

Deaf Pilots Association. Operating a

helicopter more difficult than operating

an airplane? Don’t know.

