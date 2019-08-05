2019/08/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 5, 2019

— a big fictional story of a deaf man

Nick Andros, a fictional deaf character, is

in a position of power, in control over

hearing people – in the upcoming TV story,

The Stand. This deaf character is played by

Henry Zaga, who is not deaf. CBS not

wanting to cast a deaf actor in a deaf role

in a big TV movie? Very disappointing.

— hiring the deaf

Kyle Duarte, not deaf, is the CEO of Everyone at Work,

an agency in Iowa that pushes for employment of

the deaf and the disabled. He said:

Iowa has achieved the lowest unemployment rate in the

nation, which is amazing, but this also means many

employers are in desperate need of new workers to fill

current vacancies and to continue to expand and grow

This comment is true, but would these employers

still hire the deaf even when they are that

desperate to fill vacancies. Just hope so.

— deaf in the security field

DeafDigest has mentioned that the police force of

Oaxaca City, in Mexico, has hired the deaf to

watch the videos to catch criminal acts.

How good are these deaf security people?

Security experts and international

governments from other nations have visited

the Mexican video facility to see for themselves

how good these deaf people are!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/04/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/