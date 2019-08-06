2019/08/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 6, 2019

— deaf, not dead

An angry advocate said:

being deaf is not a death sentence

That advocate is correct.

— ADA lawsuits target these five industries

According to an ADA article, the five industries

have been targeted for discrimination lawsuits –

food services, hotels, stores, entertainment

and financial services.

— special sound effects help top deaf gamer

Soleil Wheeler, AKA Ewok, just 13 years old

and deaf, is considered one of the world’s

best gamers. She plays with Faze Clan, again

one of the world’s toughest gaming organizations.

Gamers depend on sound while gaming. Ewok is

deaf, but she depends on special sound effects

that alert her to “enemies” invading her turf.

