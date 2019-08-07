2019/08/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 7, 2019

— anti-bias training not 100 percent attended

A newspaper story said that only 94 of 508 Lincoln

Police Department (Georgia) received anti-bias

training. We are talking about less than 20

percent being trained. Why? Bad attitude or

bad apathy or laziness?

— misleading headline

A headline said:

App that helps deaf communicate without sign language

Huh!

There are many deaf people that do not sign and

also have no speaking skills!

— watching a movie; three options

A Frederick, MD activist said that for a deaf

family to watch a movie, there are three

options, not all of them pleasant!

First option is – wearing glasses (that can

get quite uncomfortable and what if glasses

break down)

Second option is – watching captions on a

screen (can easily miss the action while watching

the captions and what if screen does not

operate well)

Third option is – go to an open captioned

movie (yes, best option only if the showing

is shown at a convenient hour and at a theater

near the family’s home). No one wants to

drive 30-40 miles away to an open captioned

theater; and no one would skip work to watch

an early hour movie! And what if the

projector operator forgets to turn on the

captions.

DeafDigest adds a fourth option – wait, wait

and wait for the movie to be shown on cable

TV. It may, or may never! And, yes, the

cable operator may forget to turn on the

captions.

