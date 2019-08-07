2019/08/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 7, 2019
— anti-bias training not 100 percent attended
A newspaper story said that only 94 of 508 Lincoln
Police Department (Georgia) received anti-bias
training. We are talking about less than 20
percent being trained. Why? Bad attitude or
bad apathy or laziness?
— misleading headline
A headline said:
App that helps deaf communicate without sign language
Huh!
There are many deaf people that do not sign and
also have no speaking skills!
— watching a movie; three options
A Frederick, MD activist said that for a deaf
family to watch a movie, there are three
options, not all of them pleasant!
First option is – wearing glasses (that can
get quite uncomfortable and what if glasses
break down)
Second option is – watching captions on a
screen (can easily miss the action while watching
the captions and what if screen does not
operate well)
Third option is – go to an open captioned
movie (yes, best option only if the showing
is shown at a convenient hour and at a theater
near the family’s home). No one wants to
drive 30-40 miles away to an open captioned
theater; and no one would skip work to watch
an early hour movie! And what if the
projector operator forgets to turn on the
captions.
DeafDigest adds a fourth option – wait, wait
and wait for the movie to be shown on cable
TV. It may, or may never! And, yes, the
cable operator may forget to turn on the
captions.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/04/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/