2019/08/08

— annual cost of video captioning software

St. Augustine Beach (Florida) city council

purchased video captioning software. The

cost is $6,000 per year. Nearby city St. Augustine

purchased software for $11,000 per year, same

as with St. Johns County. It is five thousand

dollars cheaper. Does it mean that quality is

better with higher priced software? Better

quality means no errors and no lag time.

— another movie with a deaf story

There is a new movie – The Parts You Lose

and it is about a young deaf boy becoming

friends with a violent hearing criminal.

A deaf actor playing a deaf role or a

fake-deaf actor playing a deaf role?

Don’t know.

— deaf theater discriminating against hearing

Hot Coals Theatre is a deaf theatrical group in

Edinburgh, Scotland. It does not provide

captions or sign language interpreters.

For that reason, this theatrical group

is in trouble with the city for not

making it accessible to the hearing!

