2019/08/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 8, 2019
— annual cost of video captioning software
St. Augustine Beach (Florida) city council
purchased video captioning software. The
cost is $6,000 per year. Nearby city St. Augustine
purchased software for $11,000 per year, same
as with St. Johns County. It is five thousand
dollars cheaper. Does it mean that quality is
better with higher priced software? Better
quality means no errors and no lag time.
— another movie with a deaf story
There is a new movie – The Parts You Lose
and it is about a young deaf boy becoming
friends with a violent hearing criminal.
A deaf actor playing a deaf role or a
fake-deaf actor playing a deaf role?
Don’t know.
— deaf theater discriminating against hearing
Hot Coals Theatre is a deaf theatrical group in
Edinburgh, Scotland. It does not provide
captions or sign language interpreters.
For that reason, this theatrical group
is in trouble with the city for not
making it accessible to the hearing!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/04/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/