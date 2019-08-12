2019/08/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 12, 2019

— 911 misunderstanding, thinking caller was deaf

Cincinnati is facing a lawsuit over a 911 mistake.

The dispatcher could not understand the 911 voice

call and thought the caller was deaf. The

dispatcher then switched to a TTY machine, but

got no response. By the time the dispatcher and

the police figured out the call, the caller

died as a result of an accident. The upset family

is filing the lawsuit for that “deafness” reason.

— deaf people to see 500 different noises

Brandon Marin, Greyson Watkins and Spencer Montan,

all of them deaf, are starting a new company

with a special invention that would help the

deaf see which noise is which. It all started

when Montan’s house was flooded because of

broken water pipes. He couldn’t hear the

burst pipes – hence the idea of an invention

helping the deaf identify the noise. They

said the special device can have 500

different noises programmed into it.

— pressure on business people to hire the deaf

Business people want to hire more employees, but

are afraid to hire the deaf. For that reason,

big money people (billionaires) are pushing

these business people to hire the deaf. Hope

it works. This was the big story today.

