2019/08/13

— deaf in karate school

DeafDigest editor was vacationing in New Hampshire and

went to a karate school to watch his grandson practice

his karate moves. The editor asked the school general

manager if he had deaf students taking karate lessons.

He said he had a few but said that teaching the deaf

is different from teaching the hearing. The hearing

depend on verbal instructions while deaf just follow

the instructor’s hands and moves. This is not to

say deaf cannot succeed in martial arts. We have had

Dawn Birley, who won national Canadian TaeKwonDo

(hearing) championships. We have Garrett Scott, a

ranking Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter. And also

a number of deaf MMA fighters, including

Matt Hamill.

— newspaper wrong about deaf-owned brewery

A newspaper in New Zealand said that Richard Emerson

may be the world’s only deaf brewer; he owns a giant

brewery in New Zealand. DeafDigest ran a story on

him a while ago. But he is not the world’s only

deaf brewer. Mark Burke, who is a Gallaudet

graduate, operates his Streetcar 82 Brewing Co.

in Hyatttsville, MD. The big difference is that

the New Zealand brewery is huge while Burke’s

brewery is small – but the beers they both brew

are great.

— newer deaf device better or duplication?

DeafDigest editor is tired of newspaper stories

about a new deaf invention (alerting signalers,

captioning glasses, sign language computers,

etc) all saying that it would change the

way the deaf people live in this world.

Are these new inventions really better

or is just duplicating each other?

