2019/08/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 14, 2019
— Interesting sign language question
Question:
What is the least spoken language in the world?
Answer:
Sign language!
DeafDigest editor was surfing the net for today’s
news and found this trivia question.
— helping the hearing employer hire the deaf
There are some employers that want to hire the
deaf but do not know how to deal with problems,
issues and accomodations. They need to turn to
the Job Accommodation Network, which is operated
by the U.S. Department of Labor, yet many of
then have never heard of that service!
— two deaf STEM winners
Deaf students Esther Amino and Salome Njeri worked together
to create an Essameter, which measures distances and
angles. They put together this device from inexpensive
parts and supplies. They won two prizes – one from the
United Nations Sustainable Development Goal and another
from the International Science and Engineering Fair.
They are classmates in a deaf school in Kenya.
