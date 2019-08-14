2019/08/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 14, 2019

— Interesting sign language question

Question:

What is the least spoken language in the world?

Answer:

Sign language!

DeafDigest editor was surfing the net for today’s

news and found this trivia question.

— helping the hearing employer hire the deaf

There are some employers that want to hire the

deaf but do not know how to deal with problems,

issues and accomodations. They need to turn to

the Job Accommodation Network, which is operated

by the U.S. Department of Labor, yet many of

then have never heard of that service!

— two deaf STEM winners

Deaf students Esther Amino and Salome Njeri worked together

to create an Essameter, which measures distances and

angles. They put together this device from inexpensive

parts and supplies. They won two prizes – one from the

United Nations Sustainable Development Goal and another

from the International Science and Engineering Fair.

They are classmates in a deaf school in Kenya.

