2019/08/15

— to be deaf in a resort town in Maine; #1 example

DeafDigest editor and his wife were vacationing in

York, Maine, a resort and tourist town of some

12,500 people. At a restaurant, a woman sitting

at the next table, forgot her purse and left

the restaurant. The hostess laughed and said

it was the 8th time this summer that it happened.

DeafDigest editor would not know about that comment

if it wasn’t interpreted for him!

— to be deaf in a resort town in Maine; #2 example

DeafDigest editor and his wife toured the museum

buildings at the Old York Historical Society.

Interpreters? None. Apps to help deaf visitors

follow the exhibits? None. Printed material to

help follow the exhibits? None. ADA regulations?

It says:

most museums have legal obligations to provide and

maintain accessibility for visitors with disabilities

Is the word – most – a big ADA loophole?

— to be deaf in a resort town in Maine; #3 example

More on the Old York Historical Society! Just as when

DeafDigest editor and his wife were finished touring

the museum buildings, the front desk clerk at the

museum headquarters knew sign language. Her cousin

was deaf and she learned signs for that reason.

The clerk was not a tour guide but she did explain

in ASL some of the museum stuff at the last minute

for a few minutes before musuem closed for the day!

