2019/08/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 15, 2019
— to be deaf in a resort town in Maine; #1 example
DeafDigest editor and his wife were vacationing in
York, Maine, a resort and tourist town of some
12,500 people. At a restaurant, a woman sitting
at the next table, forgot her purse and left
the restaurant. The hostess laughed and said
it was the 8th time this summer that it happened.
DeafDigest editor would not know about that comment
if it wasn’t interpreted for him!
— to be deaf in a resort town in Maine; #2 example
DeafDigest editor and his wife toured the museum
buildings at the Old York Historical Society.
Interpreters? None. Apps to help deaf visitors
follow the exhibits? None. Printed material to
help follow the exhibits? None. ADA regulations?
It says:
most museums have legal obligations to provide and
maintain accessibility for visitors with disabilities
Is the word – most – a big ADA loophole?
— to be deaf in a resort town in Maine; #3 example
More on the Old York Historical Society! Just as when
DeafDigest editor and his wife were finished touring
the museum buildings, the front desk clerk at the
museum headquarters knew sign language. Her cousin
was deaf and she learned signs for that reason.
The clerk was not a tour guide but she did explain
in ASL some of the museum stuff at the last minute
for a few minutes before musuem closed for the day!
