2019/08/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 16, 2019

— angry deaf driver

A deaf driver from Texas made this angry comment:

I’m a deaf person who uses my voice, but that doesn’t mean I can hear.

So when I get pulled over, they’re assuming I’m not respecting them,

that I’m not paying attention.

That angry deaf driver is correct – and besides not every

deaf person with great speech also knows ASL

— rewriting a movie or a play script

Many script writers do not like to make changes with their

movie plots or play plots. If the plot specifcally asks

for a hearing actor, the script stays the same. But from

time to time, to accommodate a deaf actor, the script

gets changed. Two examples come to mind – the late

Victor Galloway played a few scenes in “The River

Wild.” And Bob Hiltermann, another deaf actor, had

a script changed for him in one TV program.

— ADA in a big war with Domino’s

Many deaf people order pizza from Domono’s

but it does not mean that this pizza chain

is making the web friendly for them.

Domino’s, suppported by the Chamber of

Commerce, wants the Supreme Court to weaken

the ADA laws! They said web standards are

vague and confusing.

