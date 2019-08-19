2019/08/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 19, 2019
— to be the only deaf person
You are deaf and enjoy yourself at a cruise or at a
vacation resort. Everyone immediately knows you are
deaf. It is different from being a hearing person at
an all-hearing cruise or all-hearing resort!
— one reason for opposing cochlear implants
Many deaf people oppose the cochlear implant – not
because they think it is a built-in hearing aid,
but because they want to preserve their own
deafness lifestyle. This was a comment a blogger
made on one of his blogs.
— a big Greenland irony
The USA president wants to purchase Greenland.
This has been a big story in recent days – but there
is a deaf irony. A deaf travel agent has been
advertising a deaf cruise to Greenland (and Iceland).
Of course there is no way the deaf travel agent would
know in advance of the President’s intentions.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/18/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/