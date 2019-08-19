2019/08/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 19, 2019

— to be the only deaf person

You are deaf and enjoy yourself at a cruise or at a

vacation resort. Everyone immediately knows you are

deaf. It is different from being a hearing person at

an all-hearing cruise or all-hearing resort!

— one reason for opposing cochlear implants

Many deaf people oppose the cochlear implant – not

because they think it is a built-in hearing aid,

but because they want to preserve their own

deafness lifestyle. This was a comment a blogger

made on one of his blogs.

— a big Greenland irony

The USA president wants to purchase Greenland.

This has been a big story in recent days – but there

is a deaf irony. A deaf travel agent has been

advertising a deaf cruise to Greenland (and Iceland).

Of course there is no way the deaf travel agent would

know in advance of the President’s intentions.

