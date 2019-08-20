2019/08/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 20, 2019

— deaf detainee files lawsuit against ICE

ICE is a dirty word among these immigrants

(both legal and illegal), and especially so

for Raul Alcocer Chavez, who is deaf.

While being detained, he needed medical

attention, and asked for a device to

help him communicate with the medical

people. ICE told him – no, sorry!

As a result he has filed a lawsuit,

with assistance of Southern Poverty

Law Center.

— deaf wins over big and mighty Walmart

DeafDigest editor shops frequently at a

local Washington, DC Walmart and had

bumped into a shift supervisor, who

is deaf and formerly played football

at Gallaudet. He was always complaining,

but would not elaborate, on the reasons

he was unhappy at Walmart – even though

he supervised a group of hearing

employees. He quit Walmart – and ultimately

filed a lawsuit on grounds of job

discrimination (no interpreters during

staff meetings). He won, and Walmart is

out $100,000. DeafDigest does not

know where he is right now but hopes

he is doing OK.

— Delta tips for deaf travelers

Delta has developed a travel guide for deaf

and disabled travelers. Especially for

the deaf only, one such tip is to

download their Fly Delta app that would

allow ease of commmunications with the

Delta personnel.

