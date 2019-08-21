2019/08/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 21, 2019
— Guy’s Grocery Games ignores the deaf chefs
Here is a challenge for Guy Fieri, and his
Guy’s Grocery Games TV program that many
deaf people love to watch. Why not invite
top deaf chefs to compete against each other?
We have Kurt Ramborger, Darren Weiss and
Jonathan Weiss (both Weiss chefs are not
related to each other) and other top notch
deaf culinary arts instructors at some
deaf schools as well as at hearing-run
restaurants?
THIS JUST IN – Bruce Price, who is deaf,
has been hired as the new Executive
Chef with the Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club
in Edinburgh, Scotland. He has worked
with restaurants across the world –
Australia, Switzerland, China, Taiwan
and New Zealand. He is a perfect fit
for the all-deaf program.
— bad attitude about “not in my backyard”
People in one Albuquerque location are upset
over a proposed charter school for the deaf
being built in their neighborhood. They said
they wanted to preserve the area as is.
Bad attitude? Unfortunately, yes!
— High speed contest; fast interpreter vs fast rapper
Twista, a rapper, raps very fast, while challenging
Houston interpreter Amber Galloway Gallego to
keep up with him. Who won? Very easy – the deaf
in the audience that watched this event.
