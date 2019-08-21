2019/08/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 21, 2019

— Guy’s Grocery Games ignores the deaf chefs

Here is a challenge for Guy Fieri, and his

Guy’s Grocery Games TV program that many

deaf people love to watch. Why not invite

top deaf chefs to compete against each other?

We have Kurt Ramborger, Darren Weiss and

Jonathan Weiss (both Weiss chefs are not

related to each other) and other top notch

deaf culinary arts instructors at some

deaf schools as well as at hearing-run

restaurants?

THIS JUST IN – Bruce Price, who is deaf,

has been hired as the new Executive

Chef with the Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club

in Edinburgh, Scotland. He has worked

with restaurants across the world –

Australia, Switzerland, China, Taiwan

and New Zealand. He is a perfect fit

for the all-deaf program.

— bad attitude about “not in my backyard”

People in one Albuquerque location are upset

over a proposed charter school for the deaf

being built in their neighborhood. They said

they wanted to preserve the area as is.

Bad attitude? Unfortunately, yes!

— High speed contest; fast interpreter vs fast rapper

Twista, a rapper, raps very fast, while challenging

Houston interpreter Amber Galloway Gallego to

keep up with him. Who won? Very easy – the deaf

in the audience that watched this event.

