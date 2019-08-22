2019/08/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 22, 2019

— deaf chef in communications with kitchen staff

Deaf chef Bruce Price (yesterday’s DeafDigest)

said his staff needs to learn how to communicate

with him – be it whiteboard, understanding

his voice, gestures, etc. He said in due time,

the staff gets used to him.

— biggest insult thrown at the deaf

A deaf brother and a deaf sister wanted to become

motorbike racers. They had to take special lessons

on how to race motorbikes to get qualified for

these races. One racing school turned them down, saying:

a blind can be on racing tracks, but never a deaf

Fortunately for these two deaf racing candidates

another racing school accepted them without

question. This took place in Kerala, one of these

bigger cities in India.

— Burning Man avoids the deaf

The Burning Man is a big event at Black Rocket

City in a remote part of Nevada. Theme of

that event is to emphasize principles of life

through community and art stories. Anyway,

deaf people attend this event. It was

interpreted for them in the past – but

no more. As a result, Buring Man has

been slapped with a lawsuit for that reason.

